What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About nVent Electric

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $71.71, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. Marking an increase of 0.2%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $71.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of nVent Electric's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $87.00 $78.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $74.00 $70.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $73.00 Jefferson Harralson Keybanc Raises Overweight $72.00 $60.00 Vladimir Bystricky Citigroup Lowers Buy $59.00 $85.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $65.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of nVent Electric compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for nVent Electric's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of nVent Electric's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About nVent Electric

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions that touches a broad range of end markets including infrastructure, industrial, commercial, and residential. NVent designs, manufacturers, markets, installs, and services a portfolio of electrical enclosures and electrical fastening solutions. North America accounts for the majority of sales.

Understanding the Numbers: nVent Electric's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: nVent Electric displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 44.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): nVent Electric's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): nVent Electric's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

