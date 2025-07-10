What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Noble Corp

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Noble Corp (NYSE:NE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $28.86, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Experiencing a 5.38% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $30.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Noble Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eddie Kim Barclays Raises Overweight $30.00 $29.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Neutral $30.00 $25.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Overweight $30.00 - Greg Lewis BTIG Lowers Buy $30.00 $40.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $22.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Noble Corp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Noble Corp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Noble Corp compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Noble Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Noble Corp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Noble Corp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Noble Corp analyst ratings.

Get to Know Noble Corp Better

Noble Corp PLC is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry that provides contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry with its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. The company focuses on a high-specification fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of its drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world.

Noble Corp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Noble Corp displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Noble Corp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Noble Corp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Noble Corp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Noble Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NE

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Neutral Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.