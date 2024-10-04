What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Newmont

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Newmont (NYSE:NEM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $59.57, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.56% from the previous average price target of $50.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Newmont is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Murphy Jefferies Raises Buy $63.00 $54.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 David Coleman Argus Research Announces Buy $58.00 - Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $59.00 $48.00 Jackie Przybylowski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $57.00 $56.00 Matthew Murphy Jefferies Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Anita Soni CIBC Raises Outperformer $61.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Newmont. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Newmont compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Newmont's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Newmont's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Newmont analyst ratings.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to produce roughly 6.9 million ounces of gold in 2024. However, after buying Newcrest, Newmont is likely to sell a number of its higher cost, smaller mines accounting for 20% of forecast sales in 2024. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2023.

Newmont's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Newmont's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 64.07% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Newmont's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Newmont's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Newmont's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.31. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

