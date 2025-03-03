What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Molina Healthcare, revealing an average target of $349.29, a high estimate of $376.00, and a low estimate of $325.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.71% lower than the prior average price target of $374.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Molina Healthcare. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $376.00 $382.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $340.00 $370.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $339.00 $372.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $325.00 $374.00 Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $345.00 $345.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $370.00 $400.00 John Stansel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $350.00 $378.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Molina Healthcare's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Molina Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Molina Healthcare Better

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Molina Healthcare

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Molina Healthcare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.04% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molina Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molina Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

