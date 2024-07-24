What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Malibu Boats

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Malibu Boats and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Highlighting a 17.42% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $47.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Malibu Boats is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Announces Buy $45.00 - Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $35.00 $39.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Announces Hold $32.00 - Michael Albanese Benchmark Announces Buy $44.00 - Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $38.00 $50.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $52.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $40.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Malibu Boats. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Malibu Boats compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Malibu Boats's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Malibu Boats's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Malibu Boats analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Malibu Boats: A Closer Look

Malibu Boats is a leading designer and manufacturer of power boats in the United States. It is the market leader in performance sport boats, sold under its Malibu and Axis brands. It acquired Cobalt Boats in 2017, a leading producer of sterndrive boats in the us in the 24-foot to 29-foot segment, and Pursuit Boats, which makes high-end offshore and outboard motorboats in 2018. In 2021, it purchased Maverick Boat Group, a leading seller of flat fishing boats, with exposure to bay, dual-console, and center-console boats. Malibu has also expanded into boat trailers and accessories, and in 2020 began producing its own engines (Monsoon) for its performance sport boats and now for Cobalt. Malibu's target market includes a wide range of water enthusiasts who embrace the active outdoor lifestyle.

Key Indicators: Malibu Boats's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Malibu Boats faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -45.77% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Malibu Boats's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Malibu Boats's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Malibu Boats's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MBUU

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MBUU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.