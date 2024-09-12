What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Houlihan Lokey

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Houlihan Lokey, presenting an average target of $149.43, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $129.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.25% increase from the previous average price target of $139.33.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Houlihan Lokey. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $149.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $129.00 $132.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $170.00 $157.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $154.00 $139.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $148.00 $131.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $139.00 $132.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $157.00 $145.00

All You Need to Know About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments. In the Corporate Finance business segment, it provides M&A and capital markets advisory services. Through the Financial Restructuring business segment, the company advises on some of the complex restructurings around the world. Financial and Valuation Advisory Services business segment provides valuation and financial opinion, and financial and strategic consulting practices in the United States.

Houlihan Lokey: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Houlihan Lokey displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Houlihan Lokey's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Houlihan Lokey's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, Houlihan Lokey adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

