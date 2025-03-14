What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EverCommerce

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 3 2 0 1 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $11.43, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Experiencing a 11.12% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $12.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of EverCommerce by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $8.00 $9.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $12.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $10.00 $12.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $11.00 $14.00 Aaron Kimson Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $12.00 $13.00 Aaron Kimson Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EverCommerce. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EverCommerce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EverCommerce's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of EverCommerce's market position.

Unveiling the Story Behind EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides tailored Software-as-a-Service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in-home services, health services, and fitness & wellness. With a platform serving approximately 708,000 customers across three core verticals, including numerous micro-verticals, their solutions address diverse needs within these sectors. Revenue is primarily generated from the United States. Operating in a single segment, their vertically-tailored SaaS offerings cater to SMBs' specialized demands, enabling them to automate processes, generate business, and enhance customer loyalty. The majority of customers contribute modest revenue, with a small percentage contributing higher amounts..

Breaking Down EverCommerce's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: EverCommerce displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EverCommerce's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EverCommerce's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.18%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): EverCommerce's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EverCommerce's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

