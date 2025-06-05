What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enterprise Prods Partners

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Enterprise Prods Partners and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $36.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average has increased by 1.16% from the previous average price target of $36.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Enterprise Prods Partners. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $36.00 $35.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Buy $35.00 $37.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $37.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $37.00 $37.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Enterprise Prods Partners. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Enterprise Prods Partners. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Enterprise Prods Partners compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Enterprise Prods Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Enterprise Prods Partners: A Closer Look

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the continental US. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

Financial Milestones: Enterprise Prods Partners's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Enterprise Prods Partners's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enterprise Prods Partners's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.95%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enterprise Prods Partners's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Enterprise Prods Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

