What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Crocs

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $161.71, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $146.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $155.83, the current average has increased by 3.77%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Crocs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashley Owens Keybanc Raises Overweight $155.00 $149.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $170.00 - Sam Poser Williams Trading Raises Buy $163.00 $135.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Maintains Outperform $164.00 $164.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $164.00 $169.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $146.00 $148.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Crocs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Crocs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

Key Indicators: Crocs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Crocs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.65% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Crocs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.81%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Crocs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.13. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

