What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Charter Communications

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Charter Communications, revealing an average target of $400.71, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $320.00. Marking an increase of 3.86%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $385.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Charter Communications among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Alan Gould |Loop Capital |Raises |Hold | $430.00|$385.00 | |Benjamin Swinburne |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $415.00|$385.00 | |Steven Cahall |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $380.00|$400.00 | |Michael Rollins |Citigroup |Announces |Buy | $425.00|- | |Kannan Venkateshwar |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $320.00|$315.00 | |Jonathan Atkin |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $385.00|$380.00 | |Matthew Harrigan |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $450.00|$450.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charter Communications. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charter Communications compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Charter Communications's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Charter Communications's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Charter Communications analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 57 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

Breaking Down Charter Communications's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Charter Communications's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.57% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Charter Communications's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charter Communications's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Charter Communications's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.14. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

