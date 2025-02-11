What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Brixmor Property Group

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Brixmor Property Group, revealing an average target of $30.86, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.36% increase from the previous average price target of $29.57.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Brixmor Property Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $31.00 $32.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $31.00 $28.00 Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Raises Outperform $33.00 $30.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $32.00 $29.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $31.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brixmor Property Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Brixmor Property Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Brixmor Property Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Brixmor Property Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers across the United States. It leases its rentable areas to retailers, restaurants, theatres, entertainment venues, and fitness centers, with the company's tenants consisting of large department stores, discount retailers, and grocery stores. The company is an internally managed REIT. The company operates in Florida, Texas, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and other states.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Brixmor Property Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Brixmor Property Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Brixmor Property Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brixmor Property Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Brixmor Property Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.85.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

