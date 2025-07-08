What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BOK Financial

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BOK Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $110.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $124.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has decreased by 4.92% from the previous average price target of $116.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BOK Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $110.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $97.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $105.00 - Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $104.00 $119.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Buy $114.00 $122.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $124.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $124.00 $124.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BOK Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BOK Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BOK Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BOK Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering BOK Financial: A Closer Look

BOK Financial Corp is a financial institution in Oklahoma, and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services, including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking, and brokerage and trading services. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Understanding the Numbers: BOK Financial's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, BOK Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.34% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BOK Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.93%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BOK Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BOK Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BOK Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

