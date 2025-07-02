What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BankUnited

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $38.43, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average represents a 7.78% decrease from the previous average price target of $41.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of BankUnited among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $38.00 $36.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $39.00 - Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $34.00 $38.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $38.00 $40.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $42.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $50.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BankUnited. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BankUnited compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of BankUnited's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BankUnited's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BankUnited analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About BankUnited

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located throughout Florida, as well as New York City. The company is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial lending and deposit products through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region, certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms and certain consumer deposit products through an online channel.

BankUnited: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BankUnited's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.66% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BankUnited's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BankUnited's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.07. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

