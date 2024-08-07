What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Aramark

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $38.57, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Marking an increase of 8.86%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $35.43.

The standing of Aramark among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Bisbee B of A Securities Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $39.00 $35.00 Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $38.00 $37.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $36.00 $33.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $39.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Aramark. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aramark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Aramark's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to a variety of clients and institutions. The majority of company revenue comes from its North American food and support services segment. Smaller but substantial segments include food and support services international, food and support services united states and uniform and career apparel. The food and support services segments provide food for school districts; colleges; healthcare facilities; correctional institutions; and business, sports, and entertainment venues. The uniform segment rents, delivers, cleans, and maintains work clothes and ancillary items like towels and mats to customers in North America and Japan. The company has hundreds of service locations and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Aramark displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Aramark's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.86%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aramark's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, Aramark adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

