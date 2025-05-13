What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Antero Resources

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $44.14, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Marking an increase of 7.29%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $41.14.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Antero Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $49.00 $47.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $43.00 $41.00 David Deckelbaum TD Cowen Raises Buy $46.00 $40.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $40.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $47.00 $45.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $36.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Antero Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Antero Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2024, the company reported proven reserves of 17.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,424 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2024 at a ratio of 35% liquids and 65% natural gas.

Antero Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Antero Resources's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Antero Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Antero Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Antero Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Antero Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

