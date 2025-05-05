What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ameren

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $105.14, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $101.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.51% from the previous average price target of $101.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Ameren's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $108.00 $106.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $106.00 $105.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $101.00 $102.00 Daniel Ford UBS Raises Buy $113.00 $106.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $101.00 $97.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $95.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $105.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ameren. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ameren compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ameren's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ameren's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ameren

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. It serves 2.5 million electricity customers and approximately 1 million natural gas customers.

Key Indicators: Ameren's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ameren showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.04% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ameren's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameren's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameren's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ameren's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.61, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

