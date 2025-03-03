What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alaska Air Gr

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $82.71, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.49% increase from the previous average price target of $71.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Alaska Air Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $89.00 $85.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Catherine O'Brien Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $79.00 $70.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $82.00 $81.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Buy $74.00 $63.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $58.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alaska Air Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alaska Air Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Alaska Air Gr

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Alaska Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Hawaiian Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Hawaiian's Boeing and Airbus aircraft for passengers and cargo. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Alaska Air Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Alaska Air Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 38.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alaska Air Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.01%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alaska Air Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alaska Air Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alaska Air Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.46.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

