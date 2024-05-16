What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SLM

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SLM, revealing an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $22.80, the current average has increased by 9.65%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SLM. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Outperform $28.00 - Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $25.00 $24.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $28.00 $26.00 Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $24.00 $22.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SLM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SLM's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of SLM's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About SLM

SLM Corp is the largest student lender in the country. It makes and holds student loans through the guaranteed Federal Family Education Loan Program as well as through private channels. It also engages in debt-management operations, including accounts receivable and collections services, and runs college savings programs.

SLM's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: SLM displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SLM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 50.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLM's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.99%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: SLM's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.67. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

