What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Thryv Holdings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $26.17, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.49%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Thryv Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $20.00 $25.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $25.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Thryv Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Thryv Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Thryv Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Thryv Holdings's market standing.

Discovering Thryv Holdings: A Closer Look

Thryv Holdings Inc provides software as service (SaaS) management tools and digital and print marketing tools to small and mid-sized businesses. The company operates in four reportable segments namely Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. It generates maximum revenue from the Thryv U.S. Marketing Services segment.

Breaking Down Thryv Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Thryv Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.16%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Thryv Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -53.42%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thryv Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -69.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thryv Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.26, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

