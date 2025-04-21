What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Texas Capital Bancshares

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $83.83, a high estimate of $97.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has decreased by 5.09% from the previous average price target of $88.33.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Texas Capital Bancshares is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Stephen Scouten |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $74.00|$84.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $70.00|$73.00 | |Wood Lay |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $95.00|$100.00 | |Matt Olney |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Overweight | $97.00|$102.00 | |Anthony Elian |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $80.00|$81.00 | |Gary Tenner |DA Davidson |Lowers |Neutral | $87.00|$90.00 |

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Texas Capital Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Texas Capital Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Texas Capital Bancshares: A Closer Look

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a registered bank holding company and a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. It is a secured lender with the majority of the loans held for investment excluding mortgage finance loans and other national lines of business. The bank operates in Texas main metropolitan areas like Austin Dallas Fort Worth Houston and San Antonio.

Texas Capital Bancshares: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Texas Capital Bancshares's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.42%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Texas Capital Bancshares's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Capital Bancshares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Capital Bancshares's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Texas Capital Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

