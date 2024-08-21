What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sociedad Quimica Y Minera

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, presenting an average target of $44.33, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.04% lower than the prior average price target of $50.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Isabella Simonato B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $38.00 $47.00 Andres Castanos Mollor Berenberg Announces Hold $35.00 - Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $36.00 $45.00 Isabella Simonato B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $47.00 $48.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $45.00 $42.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $65.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sociedad Quimica Y Minera. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Sociedad Quimica Y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium (primarily used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems), specialty and standard potassium fertilizers, iodine (primarily used in X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality salt brine deposits and caliche ore. SQM is developing a hard rock lithium project in Australia and expanding its lithium refining assets in China.

Breaking Down Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -52.09% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -80.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -17.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.96, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

