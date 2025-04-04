What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rollins

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $51.17, with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.34% from the previous average price target of $50.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Rollins by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $50.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $48.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $49.00 $48.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Neutral $53.00 $52.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Announces Hold $48.00 - Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rollins. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rollins compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rollins's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Rollins's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Rollins

Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest control services, with operations primarily in the United States, as well as in North, Central, and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. Its portfolio of pest-control brands includes the prominent Orkin brand, a market leader in the US, which boasts near national coverage, and in Canada. Residential pest and termite prevention dominates the services provided by Rollins, owing to the group's ongoing focus on the US and Canadian markets.

Rollins: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rollins's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.35% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Rollins's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rollins's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rollins's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rollins's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.61, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

