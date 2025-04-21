What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rexford Industrial Realty

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $42.5, with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Highlighting a 6.24% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $45.33.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Rexford Industrial Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Samir Khanal |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |Outperform | $40.00|$43.00 | |Greg McGinniss |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $39.00|$47.00 | |Brendan Lynch |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $38.00|$41.00 | |David Rodgers |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $47.00|$48.00 | |Greg McGinniss |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $47.00|$48.00 | |Michael Mueller |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $44.00|$45.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rexford Industrial Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rexford Industrial Realty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rexford Industrial Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Rexford Industrial Realty's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Rexford Industrial Realty: A Closer Look

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The goal is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders by providing superior access to industrial property investments in Southern California infill markets. It has one operating segment business of investing in, operating, and repositioning/redeveloping industrial real estate properties located in Southern California infill markets.

Financial Insights: Rexford Industrial Realty

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rexford Industrial Realty's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, Rexford Industrial Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

