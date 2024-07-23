What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ResMed

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of ResMed (NYSE:RMD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $219.0, with a high estimate of $238.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.73% increase from the previous average price target of $213.17.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ResMed is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Wong-Pan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $204.00 $200.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $236.00 $236.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $200.00 $205.00 Craig Wong-Pan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $200.00 $187.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $238.00 $227.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $236.00 $224.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ResMed. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ResMed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ResMed's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering ResMed: A Closer Look

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea combined with ageing populations and increasing prevalence of obesity is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

ResMed: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: ResMed displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ResMed's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ResMed's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ResMed's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ResMed's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

