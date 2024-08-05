What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Praxis Precision Medicine

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $159.83, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Experiencing a 8.67% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $175.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Praxis Precision Medicine is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Francois Brisebois Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $134.00 - Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $270.00 $270.00 Ami Fadia Needham Announces Buy $145.00 - Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Announces Buy $155.00 - Joon Lee Truist Securities Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Praxis Precision Medicine. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Praxis Precision Medicine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Praxis Precision Medicine's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Praxis Precision Medicine's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Praxis Precision Medicine

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for patients affected by central nervous system disorders characterized by a neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. The firm's pipeline covers PRAX-114, for the treatment of a broad range of patients suffering from major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; PRAX-944, for the treatment of Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease; PRAX-562, and PRAX-222, among others.

Praxis Precision Medicine: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Praxis Precision Medicine's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -36.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Praxis Precision Medicine's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -9177.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Praxis Precision Medicine's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -26.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -23.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Praxis Precision Medicine's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

