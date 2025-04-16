What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Par Pacific Hldgs

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $19.62, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $14.75. A 7.45% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $21.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Par Pacific Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Manav Gupta |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $14.75|$20.00 | |Neil Mehta |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $19.00|$18.00 | |Nitin Kumar |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $21.00|$25.00 | |Neil Mehta |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $18.00|$20.00 | |Neil Mehta |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $20.00|$23.00 | |Justin Jenkins |Raymond James |Announces |Outperform | $25.00|- |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Par Pacific Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Par Pacific Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Par Pacific Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Par Pacific Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Par Pacific Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Par Pacific Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Par Pacific Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Par Pacific Hldgs

Par Pacific Holdings Inc is an oil and gas company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company has three reportable segments namely Refining, Under its refining business, the company produces ultra-low-sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, LSFO, and other associated refined products. Its Retail includes operation licenses out brands to serve the retail consumer. Through the Logistics segment, crude shipments are delivered to the refineries, in addition to finished products that are exported. It generates maximum revenue from the Refining segment.

Par Pacific Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Par Pacific Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.09% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Par Pacific Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Par Pacific Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Par Pacific Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.32. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PARR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PARR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.