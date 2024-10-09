What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Nucor

Analysts' ratings for Nucor (NYSE:NUE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Nucor, revealing an average target of $170.0, a high estimate of $176.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Experiencing a 3.95% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $177.00.

A clear picture of Nucor's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $170.00 $174.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $160.00 $175.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $170.00 $176.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $174.00 $170.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $176.00 $187.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $170.00 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nucor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nucor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Nucor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The operations include international trading and sales companies that buy and sell steel and steel products manufactured by the company and others. The operating business segments are: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials, the steel mills segment derives maximum revenue. The steel mills segment includes carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor's equity method investments in NuMit and NJSM.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Nucor's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.18% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nucor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nucor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nucor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

