What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Modine Manufacturing

Analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $128.33, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.15% increase from the previous average price target of $116.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Modine Manufacturing is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Van Sinderen B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $135.00 $114.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 Jeff Van Sinderen B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $105.00

Delving into Modine Manufacturing's Background

Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers.

Breaking Down Modine Manufacturing's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Modine Manufacturing showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.61% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Modine Manufacturing's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.15% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Modine Manufacturing's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Modine Manufacturing's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Modine Manufacturing's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.55, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

