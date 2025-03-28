What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $3.83, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. This current average has decreased by 26.35% from the previous average price target of $5.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $6.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Roanna Ruiz Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $1.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Better

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. Some of its drug candidates are LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, also developing LX9851, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for obesity and associated cardiometabolic.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3682.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -127.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

