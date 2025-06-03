What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kymera Therapeutics

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $56.17, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.46%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Kymera Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Overweight $64.00 $57.00 Alex Thompson Stifel Announces Buy $55.00 - Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $70.00 $72.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $44.00 $47.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Buy $52.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kymera Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kymera Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kymera Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kymera Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kymera Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Kymera Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kymera Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Discovering Kymera Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to reinventing the treatment of human disease through the development of, differentiated medicines that address health problems and that meaningfully improve patients' lives. It is committed to novel technologies to address targets that have known disease-causing biology, but which have not been drugged, or have been inadequately drugged, often based on limitations of existing technologies. Its approach is intended to discover and develop a new generation of medicines in a disease-agnostic manner. Its product pipelines are STAT6, TYK2, and IRAK4.

Financial Milestones: Kymera Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Kymera Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 114.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kymera Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -296.75% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kymera Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -8.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kymera Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Kymera Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KYMR

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B. Riley Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for KYMR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.