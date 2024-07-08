What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Janus Henderson Group

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $34.83, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.55% increase from the previous average price target of $33.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Janus Henderson Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janus Henderson TD Cowen Raises Buy $38.00 $37.00 Janus Henderson TD Cowen Announces Buy $37.00 $37.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $36.00 $35.00 Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $35.00 $31.00 Andrei Stadnik Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $30.00 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Sell $30.00 $28.00

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (55% of managed assets), self-directed (24%) and institutional (21%) clients. At the end of March 2024, active equities (63%), fixed-income (20%), multi-asset (14%) and alternative (3%) investment platforms constituted the company's $352.6 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources most of its managed assets from clients in North America (61%), with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (29%) and the Asia-Pacific region (10%) accounting for the remainder.

A Deep Dive into Janus Henderson Group's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Janus Henderson Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.27% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Janus Henderson Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Henderson Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Janus Henderson Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Janus Henderson Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

