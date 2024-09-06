What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hubbell

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $408.5, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $368.00. A 0.12% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $409.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hubbell is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $407.00 - Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $441.00 $431.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $450.00 $450.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $368.00 $384.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $385.00 $383.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $397.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hubbell. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hubbell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hubbell's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Hubbell's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hubbell analyst ratings.

Discovering Hubbell: A Closer Look

Hubbell is a diversified conglomerate industrial company that mostly competes in the electrical components market. Its products and services serve vital portions of the U.S. electrical supply chain, including transmission and distribution as well as the commercial, industrial, and residential end markets. The company organizes its business into two segments: Utility Solutions Segment and the Electrical Solutions Segment. It derives maximum revenue from Utility Solutions Segment.

Hubbell's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hubbell showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.34% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hubbell's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hubbell's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hubbell's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hubbell's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.7.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HUBB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for HUBB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.