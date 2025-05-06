What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Henry Schein

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $81.33, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.54%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Henry Schein among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $80.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $86.00 $90.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $77.00 $83.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $80.00 $83.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $80.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Henry Schein's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Henry Schein's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Henry Schein Better

Henry Schein Inc is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of people and technology. The company is a provider of healthcare products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners, as well as alternate sites of care. The company's reportable segments are global Distribution and Value-Added Services; global Specialty Products; and global Technology. It generates the majority of its revenue from the global Distribution and Value-Added Services segment which includes distribution to the global dental and medical markets of national brand and corporate brand merchandise, as well as equipment and related technical services.

Breaking Down Henry Schein's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Henry Schein showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.77% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Henry Schein's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Henry Schein's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Henry Schein's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Henry Schein's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

