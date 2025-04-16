What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EPAM Systems

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $249.83, a high estimate of $288.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.24%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of EPAM Systems by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Arvind Ramnani |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $170.00|$251.00 | |Ramsey El-Assal |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $270.00|$290.00 | |Divya Goyal |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $250.00|$275.00 | |Mayank Tandon |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $265.00|$265.00 | |James Faucette |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $256.00|$230.00 | |Surinder Thind |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $288.00|$305.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPAM Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPAM Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for EPAM Systems's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into EPAM Systems's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EPAM Systems analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems is a global IT services firm that offers platform engineering, software development, and consulting services. EPAM's largest market is North America, which represents approximately 60% of revenue. Offerings span assisting companies with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

Financial Insights: EPAM Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: EPAM Systems displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPAM Systems's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPAM Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, EPAM Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

