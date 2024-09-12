What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coterra Energy

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.67, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A decline of 7.54% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Coterra Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $26.00 $31.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $30.00 $33.00 Leo Mariani Roth MKM Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $31.00 $39.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00

All You Need to Know About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's operations are primarily concentrated in three core operating areas; the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin in the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma.

Coterra Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coterra Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Coterra Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

