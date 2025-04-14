What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Chemours

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Chemours (NYSE:CC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Chemours, presenting an average target of $21.67, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Highlighting a 11.19% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $24.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Chemours. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Peter Osterland |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $22.00|$27.00 | |Michael Leithead |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $16.00|$19.00 | |John Roberts |Mizuho |Maintains |Outperform | $19.00|$19.00 | |Michael Leithead |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $19.00|$23.00 | |John McNulty |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $27.00|$34.00 | |Peter Osterland |Truist Securities |Announces |Buy | $27.00|- |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chemours. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Chemours compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chemours's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Chemours's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a provider of chemicals. It delivers customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for various markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, air conditioning, etc. The company's operating segments include Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. It generates maximum revenue from the Titanium Technologies segment. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of TiO2 pigment, a premium white pigment used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection across a variety of applications. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from North America.

Key Indicators: Chemours's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Chemours's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chemours's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chemours's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Chemours's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.21. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

