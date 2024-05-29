What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bank OZK

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bank OZK, revealing an average target of $47.33, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average has decreased by 10.36% from the previous average price target of $52.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Bank OZK by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Sell $37.00 $57.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $48.00 - Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $47.00 $45.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $47.00 $48.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $48.00 $52.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Buy $57.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bank OZK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank OZK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Bank OZK's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Bank OZK's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. It provides a range of banking services which include deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts to loan services like real estate, consumer, commercial and industrial loans. Apart from providing traditional banking products and services it also provides treasury management, trust and wealth management, financial planning, online banking and other related services.

Bank OZK's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bank OZK's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 42.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank OZK's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

