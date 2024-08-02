What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ardelyx

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.0, along with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Experiencing a 9.09% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $13.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Ardelyx's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $11.00 $11.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $11.00 $11.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $10.00 $14.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ardelyx. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ardelyx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ardelyx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ardelyx's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ardelyx analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Ardelyx Better

Ardelyx Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. The company has a proprietary drug discovery and design platform. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which aims to reduce the absorption of dietary sodium and phosphorus for the treatment of kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, and hyperphosphatemia in patients with dialysis.

A Deep Dive into Ardelyx's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Ardelyx displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 304.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ardelyx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -57.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -16.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Ardelyx faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ARDX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy Dec 2021 Citigroup Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ARDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.