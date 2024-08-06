What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ameren

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $79.83, along with a high estimate of $87.00 and a low estimate of $72.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $77.33, the current average has increased by 3.23%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Ameren by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $84.00 Daniel Ford UBS Raises Buy $87.00 $81.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $72.00 $76.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $80.00 $81.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $77.00 $73.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $69.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ameren. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ameren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ameren's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ameren's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ameren analyst ratings.

About Ameren

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. It serves more than 2.4 million electricity customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers.

Financial Milestones: Ameren's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Ameren's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.77%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ameren's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameren's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ameren's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.54.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AEE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AEE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.