What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Albertsons Companies

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.25, a high estimate of $27.25, and a low estimate of $19.00. Highlighting a 4.63% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $24.38.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Albertsons Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $24.00 - Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $19.00 $21.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.25 $27.25 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.25 $27.25 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $19.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Albertsons Companies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Albertsons Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Albertsons Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Albertsons is the second largest supermarket operator in the United States with over 2,200 stores across a variety of banners. About 80% of the firm's sales stem from non-perishable and fresh food, of which 25% comes from its portfolio of private brands. The company operates fuel centers and pharmacies at about 20% and 75% of its store locations, respectively. Albertsons went public in 2020 following years of ownership under private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which still owns about a fourth of outstanding shares.

Financial Insights: Albertsons Companies

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Albertsons Companies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albertsons Companies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Albertsons Companies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

