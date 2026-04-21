What a $500K Insider Sale Signals as EPR Stock Rises 16% but Trails S&P 500

Key Points

An EPR executive reported selling 9,091 shares for $500,000 on April 14, 2026.

This activity represented 3.89% of Peterson's indirect holdings (as reported in the filing) and had no effect on direct ownership.

All shares were transacted indirectly through the Jill J. Peterson Revocable Trust, with no direct or derivative transactions reported.

Peterson retains 224,780 indirect shares after the transaction.

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Mark Alan Peterson, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, reported the sale of 9,091 shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) via an indirect open-market transaction on April 14, 2026, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 9,091 Transaction value $500,005 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 224,780

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($55.00).

Key questions

How did this transaction affect Mark Alan Peterson's overall ownership in EPR Properties?

The sale reduced Peterson's indirect holdings by 3.89%; he continues to retain 224,780 shares held indirectly through the Jill J. Peterson Revocable Trust.

The sale reduced Peterson's indirect holdings by 3.89%; he continues to retain 224,780 shares held indirectly through the Jill J. Peterson Revocable Trust. What was the context for this sale in terms of historical trading activity?

This is Peterson's second open-market sale in the past year, and with the earlier transaction on March 18, 2025, his cumulative net shares sold total 22,791, indicating a systematic reduction in position consistent with available share capacity.

This is Peterson's second open-market sale in the past year, and with the earlier transaction on March 18, 2025, his cumulative net shares sold total 22,791, indicating a systematic reduction in position consistent with available share capacity. Was this a direct sale or facilitated through an entity, and were any derivative securities involved?

All shares were sold indirectly via the trust, with no direct or derivative securities (such as options) transacted or reported as outstanding.

All shares were sold indirectly via the trust, with no direct or derivative securities (such as options) transacted or reported as outstanding. Does Peterson maintain a meaningful ownership position after this sale?

Yes, Peterson retains 224,780 indirect shares in the trust, which can be converted to Common Stock, preserving a continuing stake in EPR Properties across share classes.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $672.8 million Net income (TTM) $250.8 million Dividend yield 6% 1-year price change 16%

Company snapshot

EPR focuses on experiential real estate assets, including entertainment venues, recreation facilities, and specialty properties that generate recurring rental income.

The firm operates a net lease REIT model, deriving revenue primarily from long-term leases with tenants in leisure and recreation sectors, emphasizing stable cash flows and disciplined underwriting.

It serves institutional operators and businesses in the entertainment, recreation, and education markets across U.S. states.

EPR Properties is a specialty REIT targeting enduring experiential properties that facilitate out-of-home leisure and recreation. The company leverages a focused investment approach and rigorous underwriting standards to provide stable and attractive returns. Its scale, sector specialization, and disciplined tenant selection contribute to its competitive positioning in the experiential real estate market.

What this transaction means for investors

EPR Properties shares have been lagging compared to the broader market but are still up around 16% over the past year, so that doesn’t outwardly suggest there was an underlying motive related to fundamentals involved. Plus, the sale was made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan that was put in place back in December 2025, which further supports the idea that this was just scheduled selling and not a response to new developments.



Taking a step back, the company’s overall performance has remained stable. EPR generated approximately $718.4 million in revenue in 2025, up 3%, with adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share increasing about 5% to $5.12. This kind of cash flow growth is what long-term investors should really focus on. Plus, the portfolio has a high occupancy rate of about 99%, and management is predicting another growth year, with FFO for 2026 expected to be between $5.28 and $5.48 per share.



The company also invested nearly $288.5 million into experiential assets and plans to invest up to $500 million more in 2026, a sign of strong confidence in the demand for out-of-home entertainment. Whether the moves ultimately pay off will be more important to investors than a sale like this one.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EPR Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.