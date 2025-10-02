Shopping for groceries on a budget can often be a game of finding what you need for the best price across multiple stores. GOBankingRates wanted to contrast and compare what $50 in purchases from Aldi would look like at rival grocery store Trader Joe’s.

Here’s what $50 in groceries at Aldi will cost you at Trader Joe’s.

Creamy Peanut Butter

Price at Aldi: $2.19

$2.19 Price at Trader Joe’s: $2.49

If your house loves peanut butter, try getting an 18-ounce jar of Peanut Delight Creamy Peanut Butter for $2.19 the next time you are at Aldi and compare it to the 16-ounce jar of Creamy Peanut Butter Unsalted for $2.49 from Trader Joe’s.

Reduced Fat Milk

Price at Aldi: $4.29

$4.29 Price at Trader Joe’s: $6.49

Milk can be a staple of your fridge and you can do your wallet good to buy at 64-ounce carton of Simply Nature Organic 2% Milk from Aldi for just $4.29 while that same size of Organic Reduced Fat Milk from Grass Fed Cows will cost you $6.49 at Trader Joe’s.

Organic Brown Eggs

Price at Aldi: $5.35

$5.35 Price at Trader Joe’s: $6.99

The price of eggs is on lots of shoppers’ minds these days. If you are looking to pick up a dozen, a carton of Simply Nature Organic Cage Free Brown Eggs is $5.35 at Aldi, while at Trader Joe’s a box of 12 Organic Pasture Raised Large Brown Eggs comes to just under $7.

Coconut Oil

Price at Aldi: $5.05

$5.05 Price at Trader Joe’s: $4.99

Lots of dishes can be cooked in coconut oil, but you’ll find a slight different in size and price when you shop for a 14-ounce jar of Simply Nature Organic Unrefined Coconut Oil at Aldi for just over $5 and a 16-ounce jar of Organic Virgin Coconut Oil for just under $5 at Trader Joe’s.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Price at Aldi: $6.59

$6.59 Price at Trader Joe’s: $5.99

When you want a chocolate chip cookie, you probably cannot stop at just one. Pick up a Nabisco Party Size Original Chips Ahoy Cookies at Aldi for $6.59 or if you are looking to save a few bucks, get a tub of Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies from Trader Joe’s for $5.99.

Medium Roast Coffee

Price at Aldi: $8.79

$8.79 Price at Trader Joe’s: $6.99

Wake with a cup of medium roast coffee-the only difference being whether you want a 12-ounce bag of Simply Nature Organic Peru Whole-Bean Medium Roast Coffee from Aldi for $8.79 or a 14-ounce bag of Joe Medium Roast Ground Coffee for $6.99 from Trader Joe’s.

Salmon

Price at Aldi: $8.99

$8.99 Price at Trader Joe’s: $12.99

If you are a fan of fish, you can get a Fresh Atlantic Salmon Boneless Skinless Fillet for 12.99 a pound at Trader Joe’s or some Atlantic Salmon Portions from Aldi for only $8.99.

Beef Patties

Price at Aldi: $9.30

$9.30 Price at Trader Joe’s: $11.99

Any carnivore will eat up the price of Black Angus Beef Seasoned Tavern Patties for $9.30 at Aldi while the Angus Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin Beef Patties at Trader Joe’s are $11.99.

What the Totals Look Like

Adding up the items on this grocery list puts the Aldi total just a bit over budget at $50.55, but still cheaper than the same purchases from Trader Joe’s at $58.92, which does not include taxes.

