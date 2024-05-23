What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Informatica

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Informatica (NYSE:INFA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Informatica and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $43.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.22%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Informatica by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $41.00 - Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $37.00 - Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $40.00 $45.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $41.00 - William Power Baird Announces Outperform $43.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Informatica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Informatica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Informatica's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Informatica

Informatica Inc is a pioneered new category of software, the Intelligent Data Management Cloud, or IDMC. IDMC is an AI-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance data strategies.

Informatica: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Informatica's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.34% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.4%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Informatica's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Informatica's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.83. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

