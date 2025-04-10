What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About YETI Holdings

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.8, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. A 7.69% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $44.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of YETI Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $34.00|$40.00 | |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $40.00|$45.00 | |Megan Alexander |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $45.00|$48.00 | |Brian McNamara |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Hold | $42.00|$44.00 | |Peter Grom |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $43.00|$44.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to YETI Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of YETI Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for YETI Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of YETI Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on YETI Holdings analyst ratings.

About YETI Holdings

YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware, and other accessories. Its trademark products include YETI Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler among others. The company distributes products through wholesale channels and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channels.

Key Indicators: YETI Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: YETI Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: YETI Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): YETI Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): YETI Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: YETI Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

