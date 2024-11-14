What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About VICI Props

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated VICI Props (NYSE:VICI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $35.4, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. Marking an increase of 2.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $34.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive VICI Props is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $33.00 $34.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $35.00 $34.00 Conor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $36.00 $33.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $37.00 $36.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $36.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to VICI Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of VICI Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know VICI Props Better

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. It engaged in the business of owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations, subject to long-term triple net leases. The company's operating segments are real property business and golf course business. The Real property business segment consists of leased real property whereas the Golf course business segment consists of several golf courses. Its golf courses include the Cascata Golf Course, the Rio Secco Golf Course, the Grand Bear Golf Course, and the Chariot Run Golf Course.

A Deep Dive into VICI Props's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, VICI Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.67% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 75.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VICI Props's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): VICI Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: VICI Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

