What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Universal Technical

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $34.2, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.33% increase from the previous average price target of $29.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Universal Technical among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-------------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Alexander Paris |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $35.00|$35.00 | |Eric Martinuzzi |Lake Street |Raises |Buy | $31.00|$22.00 | |Alexander Paris |Barrington Research |Raises |Outperform | $35.00|$30.00 | |Steve Frankel |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $36.00|$30.00 | |Mike Grondahl |Northland Capital Markets|Raises |Outperform | $34.00|$30.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Universal Technical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Universal Technical compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Universal Technical's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Universal Technical's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Universal Technical's Background

Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution. It provides undergraduate degree, as well as certificate programs for technicians in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine fields. The company's reportable segment which includes Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges, Corporate. Majority of the revenue is generated from UTI segment which provides different kinds of degree and non-degree transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and others. It also provides dealer technician training or instructor staffing services to manufacturers.

Key Indicators: Universal Technical's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Universal Technical's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Universal Technical's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Technical's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Technical's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

