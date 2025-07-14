What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Steel Dynamics

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $141.6, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Marking an increase of 1.43%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $139.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Steel Dynamics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $150.00 $138.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $145.00 $140.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $140.00 $145.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $138.00 $135.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $135.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Steel Dynamics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Steel Dynamics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Steel Dynamics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Steel Dynamics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Inc operates as a domestic steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises hot rolled sheet, hot rolled plate, painted sheet products, cold rolled sheet, and others. Its reportable segments are steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations, and aluminum operations. Maximum revenue is generated from its steel operations segment, which consists of manufacturing various steel products and numerous coating operations. Its primary sources of revenue are currently from the manufacture and sale of steel products, the processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and the fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products.

Steel Dynamics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Steel Dynamics's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.92%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Steel Dynamics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steel Dynamics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steel Dynamics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Steel Dynamics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

