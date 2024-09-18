What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Southwestern Energy

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Southwestern Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $7.1, accompanied by a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.97% lower than the prior average price target of $7.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Southwestern Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $7.00 $7.50 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $9.00 $9.50 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $6.50 $7.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Southwestern Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Southwestern Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Southwestern Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Southwestern Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Southwestern Energy: A Closer Look

Southwestern Energy Co is a us-based independent energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production activities, including related natural gas gathering and marketing. The company principally carries its business activities in the United States. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production and Marketing segment. Its Exploration and Production segment is the key revenue driver for the company which includes the revenue derived from the production and sale of natural gas and liquids. The Marketing segment generates revenue through the marketing of both the company and third-party produced natural gas and liquids volumes and through gathering fees associated with the transportation of natural gas to market.

Financial Milestones: Southwestern Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Southwestern Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.66% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -56.14%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwestern Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, Southwestern Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

