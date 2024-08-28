What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Pacific Biosciences

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $3.9, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.89% lower than the prior average price target of $4.75.

A clear picture of Pacific Biosciences's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $7.00 $8.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $2.00 $4.00 Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $3.50 $3.50 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $3.00 $3.50 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Buy $4.00 -

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing, and manufacturing sequencing solutions that enable scientists and clinical researchers to improve their understanding of the genome and ultimately, resolve genetically complex problems. It operates in, one reportable segment: the development, manufacturing, and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from Americas, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe Middle East, and Africa.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Pacific Biosciences faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -24.3% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pacific Biosciences's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -481.27%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacific Biosciences's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -30.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacific Biosciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Pacific Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.88. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

