What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About News

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on News (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated News and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Marking an increase of 1.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $40.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of News among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $43.00 $40.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Announces Buy $36.00 - Alan Gould Loop Capital Lowers Buy $41.00 $44.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $40.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to News. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of News compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of News's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of News's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About News

News Corporation is a diversified media conglomerate with significant presence in the us, the UK, and Australia. Key mastheads include The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, New York Post, The Times, The Sun, The Australian, Herald Sun, and The Daily Telegraph. The company also has a strong presence in the Australian subscription video market through 65%-owned Foxtel, and streaming platforms such as sport-focused Kayo and entertainment-focused Binge. Its 61%-owned REA Group is the dominant property listings business in Australia. In addition, it owns Harper Collins, one of the largest book publishers in the world, and has a sizable us digital property advertising business, Move.

Financial Milestones: News's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining News's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.12% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: News's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.62%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: News's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

